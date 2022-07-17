Following this weekend’s new episode, do you want to know the Becoming Elizabeth season 1 episode 7 return date at Starz? Or, how about a larger look at what lies ahead here?

First and foremost, we should go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: You’ll be waiting for at least a little while to see the historical drama back on the air. Starz is not scheduling a new episode for next week and instead, episode 7 is set for Sunday, July 31. The finale, meanwhile, is poised to air on August 7.

So why is this happening? We wish that there was a clear answer here, but the reality is that the network tends to do these one-week hiatuses with a number of shows. Take, for example, the fact that we’re seeing such a thing this weekend with P-Valley. This does give people a chance to catch up in the event that they would like to, so if there is any sort of silver lining at all to what we’re talking about here, we suppose that this is more or less it.

Curious to learn more about what lies ahead now? The title for episode 7 is “To Laugh, To Lie, To Flatter, To Face,” and you can view the official synopsis below:

It’s a new age with a new Lord Protector, and Edward, now free from his uncle Somerset’s influence is emboldened to pursue ever more ruthless Protestant reforms and to seek new alliances.

Obviously, a number of viewers out there have a good sense of where the story is going and how things are going to end up — that’s not really the point of this show. Instead, Becoming Elizabeth is about understanding motivations and filling in some of the cracks. This is a show out to prove that there is more to Elizabeth than any of us knew, and so far, we do think that it’s done a rather good job of that.

