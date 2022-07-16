Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Who won the Veto, week 2?

Who won the week 2 Power of Veto within the Big Brother 24 house? Was there a legitimate competition that played out here?

We’ll admit that going into said Veto, we were worried there wasn’t going to be all that much of a showdown. Jasmine won Head of Household, but her ankle injury made her useless in just about anything physical. We knew that Taylor and Pooch obviously had an incentive to win as the nominees, but what about the others? Michael doesn’t benefit from winning two Veto Competitions at the start of a season, and Ameerah and Terrance both know that Jasmine wants the nominations to stay the same.

For those wondering, Pooch is the current target of the HoH, but she still has to ensure that she has enough votes to get the “Backstage Boss” out of the game.

Let’s go ahead now and get to that Veto winner: Michael. Hilarious. Of course, we say he probably shouldn’t win it and he does. This is going to make him a target moving forward, and he better hope that he can build some really strong allies to secure his safety for a little while.

There is an interesting debate now in that Taylor obviously would like it to be used on her. However, doing this could ruffle some feathers. He could build a tight bond with her through doing this, but she’s also a target for a lot of people — pairing up with her would make a ton of us on the outside happy, but it’s dangerous for him within the house. He may just keep nominations the same and hope for the best.

The only thing that we can say is that this does exponentially increase the odds of Pooch’s eviction — we’re pretty darn confident he won’t use it on him.

