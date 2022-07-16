The Nevers season 1 episode 7 return date: A little more clarity?

We recognize that viewers have been waiting for months on end to get The Nevers season 1 episode 7 return date at HBO — or, at the very least, some sort of window as to when the show is coming back!

At this point, we tend to think that the remaining season 1 episodes will be ready to go whenever the network chooses to release them; it’s been well over a year now since the first half of the season aired, and while we know the global health crisis is a big part of the reason for that, the producers and post-production team have had a lot of time to get everything else together.

Since there’s been almost no promotion on the subject of The Nevers as of late, it feels pretty clear that the show isn’t coming back over the next few months. That’s understandable, given that HBO already has a few other things lined up on the schedule. Westworld is going to be airing for the next several weeks and then after that, there’s going to be a chance to dive head-first into House of the Dragon.

So what about after that? Don’t be surprised if the final episodes of The Nevers season 1 air later this year — think along the lines of late October or November. We wouldn’t even be surprised if they are unspooled over on HBO Max as opposed to the network itself. We should go ahead and say that we’re not altogether optimistic that there will be a season 2. The show didn’t necessarily generate a lot of attention when it first came out. Also, we think there are a lot of viewers who watched the first half who may not come back after the hiatus. There is a legitimate reason for concern there.

