Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 7 video: Finn Cole talks J story

We know that Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 7 is going to be coming onto TNT this weekend; why not hear from Finn Cole along the way?

If you look below, you can see the actor behind J talk a little bit about his character, and also what makes him the best metaphorical leader of the pack for the Cody Boys. We do think this is practical when it comes to where we are right now in the season 6 story.

Based on everything that we’ve seen so far, it’s abundantly clear that J is the smartest business mind of the group. He is someone really capable of establishing any sort of financial plan and paying it off, regardless of whether or not it is legal. He’s also ruthless, and that’s a trait we’re not sure anyone else fully has in their arsenal. Pope, Craig, and Deran all have varying degrees of humanity.

If there is one legitimate fear that we have with J entering this upcoming episode, it is tied very much to Penny. This legal assistant has proven to be a potential love interest, but also a potential kryptonite. She’s married for starters, and who’s to say she won’t screw him over later on? She doesn’t know the full truth about who he is and the more she finds out, the inevitably more dangerous she could become.

We’re pretty much at the halfway point in this season. With that in mind, we think we can start to imagine that everything is about to escalate in a particularly big way.

