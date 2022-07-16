The Orville season 3 episode 8 video: A chilling use of Dolly Parton

We’ve had a chance to get a first-look now at The Orville season 3 episode 8; doesn’t it feel almost terrifying to anyone else?

While we’ve had some lighthearted moments throughout all of the New Horizons episodes so far, we’ve also seen plenty of serious and even dark, hyper-intense moments. More may be coming on Thursday’s “Midnight Blue,” at least based on the promo below.

The #1 thing that we can’t quite get over is the almost-chilling usage here of Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5” — why would anyone do Dolly like that? There’s more going on with this than clearly meets the eye, and based on this promo alone, we tend to think that there’s a big Moclan storyline coming in this episode.

One of the things that has been so great about this season is that while there are some standalone arcs in each episode, you get to see some longer stories gradually carry over from start to finish. Take, for example, what we just saw on this past episode when it comes to Isaac and Finn — their relationship has progressed slowly over time, and the doctor has now reconciled that he cannot ever fully understand emotions while also keeping his memories.

The thing that we’re having the hardest time accepting right now is the oh-so-simple fact that we’re so close to the end of the season. We’ve only got three episodes to go. Why does this season have to be so short? Well, we know that Seth MacFarlane is releasing one scrapped episode in novella form — originally, there could have been eleven, but the global health crisis took a toll on this show as it has so many others out there.

What do you most want to see on The Orville season 3 episode 8, at least based on this promo?

