Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Is there hope for quick reveal?

Is there still a chance that a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date reveal will arrive this month? We absolutely know that we want it! However, wanting it and then actually getting it are two entirely different things.

For a while, we’ve been cautiously optimistic that the folks at Apple would drop something this month, especially since we think a September or October premiere is the most likely situation for the Jason Sudeikis comedy. However, there are a couple of reasons for concern on that now.

For starters, look at what is going to take up a huge chunk of next week: San Diego Comic-Con. There are going to be SO many headlines coming across that convention that it’s going to be hard for any show to get some headlines of their own. That is so much to compete with and we’re not sure a lot of programs that aren’t in attendance will want to release much of anything. They’re better off waiting until a week or two after the fact.

With this in mind, we think the best-case scenario for Ted Lasso news is either we get something on Monday or Tuesday of next week, or then once we get around to the final days of July. Apple may not be in that big of a hurry just because they did recently get a lot of press for the show thanks to all the Emmy nominations. The actual Emmy ceremony is not until we get around to September, so there’s plenty of time for an announcement between now and then. We do believe that we’ll have both a premiere date and even a trailer by the time the Emmys happen — maybe that’s wishful thinking, but it’s also just realistic unless Ted Lasso gets delayed until the end of the year.

If you didn’t know, it is increasingly likely that this is the final season … at least for now. There could always be more down the line.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Ted Lasso right now

What do you most want to see on Ted Lasso season 3, whenever it does premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back and remember to stay put for all sorts of additional updates. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







