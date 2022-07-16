Transplant season 3: Is it renewed, canceled over at NBC?

Following today’s season 2 finale, can you expect a Transplant season 3 renewal to come about at NBC? Or, is this show at the end of the road?

Well, for now we should just note that this situation is both complicated and very much in flux. What we know for now is that in Canada, the medical drama is 100% coming back. As for whether or not NBC acquires the third season, that remains to be seen. The import was a ratings disappointment on Sunday nights this spring, which is why it was eventually shelved and moved over to Saturdays — in other words, the TV graveyard.

The irony here, though, is that Transplant has actually performed better since moving to Saturdays — in particular, it has had two of its most-watched episodes of the season. That may not be enough to get it a season 3 at the network, but it’s certainly something and it’s curious and exciting to see.

Here’s what we would say overall with this show: There isn’t a huge reason to worry. Even if NBC decides to move on and not pick up Transplant for more episodes, we do think there’s a reasonably good chance that it will end up finding a home somewhere else. The CW in particular has been pretty good at acquiring Canadian shows, and we’ve seen some streaming services like Netflix be open to it here and there. There’s too much money at stake for a US network or provider to not acquire season 3, so we do think we’ll get more eventually. For now, our advice is simply to be patient and we’ll wait and see what happens.

Because the series is going to go into production regardless of whether or not NBC acquires a season 3, don’t be surprised if we’re waiting a while to get more information on what the future holds here in the States. Keep your eyes peeled…

