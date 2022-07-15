Close Enough canceled at HBO Max; no season 4 coming

For everyone out there hoping for a little more of Close Enough on HBO Max, prepare to be disappointed today.

According to a new report from Deadline, the animated series has been officially canceled after three seasons on the air. The most-recent batch of episodes debuted this spring, and unfortunately, there’s not going to be a chance to continue things from here.

In a statement to the aforementioned website, here is what the network had to say:

“After three great seasons, Close Enough is coming to an end … We are so proud of the series and grateful to creator JG Quintel and our partners at Cartoon Network Studios, who made this show an instant fan favorite on HBO Max.”

So why cancel the show if it was an “instant fan favorite”? The simplest answer here is that viewership must not have been what the network wanted, and we also know that HBO in general is in the midst of a radical shift following the Warner Bros. Discovery deal. We’ve seen a number of shows canceled both at the linear network and on HBO Max, and the same goes for a number of other networks owned by the company including The CW. (Remember just how insane that purge was over there earlier on in the spring?)

For the time being, we’re not expecting to see a season 4 for Close Enough anywhere else. The reality here is that it is very difficult to find a new streaming home for a show after it gets canceled, especially for an animated one. Just remember that there are a TON of other animated shows already out there so really, there is not that much of a reason for someone else to want to pick it up down the road.

