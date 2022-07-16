Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We feel like there’s always going to be a demand to see more of the late-night institution.

Has the past week offered up plenty of material? Absolutely, but you could say the same about a number of other weeks over the summer months. The sad reality is that there are always dozens of great sketches that never make it to air just because they’re dated by the time the show returns. If you can’t see the context clues here, there is no SNL tonight — beyond just that, there won’t be one for at least the next couple of months.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

So what sort of sketches WILL we see in the late September / early October premiere? The first thing that feels pretty easy to predict is some sort of political cold open. A few events from the past month and a half could be referenced, but odds are, they won’t be the sole focus. Instead, what will is something that is impossible to predict, and something that will transpire over the next couple of months.

Beyond that, we’re sure that there are some sketches that are already being thought about that will eventually make it to the air, whether that be in the fall or at some other point a little bit later down the road. (Remember that a lot of timeless sketches can be stored away for a show where they make the most sense, whether it be a specific host or a night where they are lacking in other content.)

All we ask for now is that the SNL premiere is extremely memorable and that we get a big-name host. We’ve said it before, but this is the person who sets the stage for everything we see the rest of the way.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Saturday Night Live

What do you most want to see on Saturday Night Live when it premieres on NBC this fall?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there is more news on the way and of course, we don’t want you missing it. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







