Is Dynasty new tonight on The CW? Season 5 episode 18 spoilers

Is Dynasty new tonight on The CW? It’s fair to imagine that season 5 episode 18 could be airing in a matter of hours — this is, after all, what we have seen the show as of late!

Unfortunately, this is when we do have to dish out some of the bad news: There is no installment on the air tonight, and nor is there going to be one for the following week, either. The drama is currently on hiatus and will be that way until we get around to Friday, August 5. That’s a brutal span of time to wait, but clearly the plan is for the network to have something on their schedule to lead more into the fall season. Of course, the irony is that this is the final season of Dynasty, so we won’t get more once the finally eventually airs.

Below, you can check out the full Dynasty season 5 episode 18 synopsis to get some more information all about what lies ahead:

ROOM 428 – With Liam’s (Adam Huber) deadline quickly approaching, he turns to his mentor for advice, but Liam’s writer’s block finally seems to get the better of him. Culhane (Robert C. Riley) works side-by-side with Nina (guest star Felisha Terrell) to promote Liam’s movie, a situation fraught with challenges. Cristal (Daniella Alonso) believes she can be of help in a very precarious situation and takes matters into her own hands, without discussing with Blake (Grant Show). Amanda (Eliza Bennett) finds herself stuck between a rock and a hard place. Adam (Sam Underwood) asks Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) for help, which culminates in surprising results. The episode was written by Katrina Cabrera Ortega and directed by Heather Tom (#518). Original airdate 8/5/2022.

Just in case you do want something more entering this episode, go ahead and also look at the attached promo!

