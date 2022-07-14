Is Big Brother 24 new tonight on CBS? Eviction show start time

Is Big Brother 24 new tonight on CBS? If you find yourselves wondering about that, we absolutely understand; it’s so easy to be confused!

Let’s just put it this way: Over the course of the past week, we have seen new episodes air at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. Heck, we’ve even seen the network promote (in error) tonight’s episode as starting at that time!

The truth, though, is that the live eviction show is actually starting at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, as it will follow the lineup of Young Sheldon and Ghosts. The reason for this has almost nothing to do with the reality show; instead, it removes more around what the network wants to do when it comes to pushing their hit comedies. These two are going to air together in the fall and CBS wants people to get into the habit of watching them that way. Also, airing Big Brother an hour later isn’t going to impact the ratings all that much.

Of course, in this instance, we’re pretty darn sure that people are going to be demanding this episode immediately. This is one of the most ambiguous eviction shows we’ve ever seen, mostly because there may not be an eviction at all. All signs point to houseguest Paloma Aguilar being gone from the game, and the decision now becomes whether or not the producers choose to go forward with the planned eviction. Taylor and Terrance are currently on the block, and it’s possible the Backstage twist could send someone else there. Because Paloma was a part of that, this is where things become all the more confusing.

At the very least, we do expect a new HoH at the end of the night; that’s the only thing we feel somewhat comfortable in saying right now.

What do you think is going to happen on tonight’s Big Brother 24 episode?

Also, do you think CBS should just go ahead and move the Sunday show to 8:00 to coincide with the others? Share below. Once you do just that, remember to stick around to make sure that you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

