Bridgerton season 3: Regé-Jean Page would be OK with recast

We know that Bridgerton season 3 is currently in production but based on what’s out there, it will not feature Regé-Jean Page. The actor became the breakout star of the first season as Simon but since that time, he has gone on to pursue a number of other projects. His absence was addressed in season 2, which was essential given that Daphne was still a part of the story.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

So moving into season 3, will the writers choose to handle the character being off-screen in a similar way? That’s one possibility, with another one being Simon being recast down the road. In an interview with Variety, Page says that he is more than fine if the show opts to go down that road:

“They’re free to do as they like … Shonda [Rhimes] and I had a wonderful conversation at the end of Season 1. We were quite happy with how we stuck the landing on that one … We did so well on that redemptive arc that people forget that Simon was kind of horrific … And so, because we came around full circle so well, because we stuck that landing, you’re left with this great feeling. You really do have to be brave about ending stories like that.”

At this point, it is absolutely understandable why Page would be interested in other projects. After all, what more story would there be for him to tell on Bridgerton? He now gets a chance to have fun embracing other shows and movies and if he were to return, there may not be all that much for Simon to do. His chapter did have a defined beginning, middle, and end. Of course, we also wonder if a part of this is about him wanting to define his career beyond just one single role, as it could be so easy to be recognized for playing a period-drama love interest for much of his life.

Based on where things are right now in production, we expect for Bridgerton season 3 to come on the air at some point in 2023. You can head over here if you want to get some more news all about it.

Would you be okay with a Simon recast on Bridgerton season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







