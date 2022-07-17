Is P-Valley new tonight on Starz? We can easily imagine a lot of people wondering that and/or being confused. After all, for some time there wasn’t a lot of clarity as to the status of season 2 episode 7, titled “Jackson.”

Well, here is where we can offer some of that said clarity, not that it’s really the sort that a lot of people out there are going to like. Unfortunately, there is no new installment coming on the air this weekend, as Starz has opted to give the critically-acclaimed drama a week off. Why do this? It could be to stretch out the season, or to let people catch up who are a little behind. We don’t want to act like this is some abnormal development, as we’ve seen them do something like this before to everything from Outlander to the Power universe. It’s not completely unusual that they would opt to do something like it here.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Starz has confirmed that episode 7 will air on July 24, both streaming on the app and on linear television. We also have a short synopsis below, in the event that you haven’t seen that already:

Uncle Clifford wrestles with her future while opening the door to the past. Meanwhile, Mercedes struggles with the complexities of motherhood.

How many episodes are left? If you are curious, four. We tend to imagine that we’re going to see things slowly build at this point until the finale, especially as Uncle Clifford, Keyhsawn, Mercedes, and others all continue to learn new things about themselves. This show has done a great job of creating a universe that is wholly is own — there is drama, family, humor, and so much more included in every single installment.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to P-Valley, including more on the future of Lil Murda

Are you sad that there is no P-Valley season 2 episode 7 on Starz this weekend?

What do you most hope to check out here around be the bend? Let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







