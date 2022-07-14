Yellowjackets season 2 star on path to premiere date

Yellowjackets season 2 is coming to Showtime, and of course that is something to celebrate a million times over!

So when will we have a chance to see it? That’s another question altogether, and something that we’d love more news on in the near future. It’s unfortunate that getting said news is going to be hard when we’re still a month away from filming.

In a new interview with IndieWire, newly-minted Emmy nominee Melanie Lynskey did a good job of laying out where things stand right now, both in terms of filming and also the writing process:

I think we’re going back in mid-August to start filming, but I haven’t read anything. The other day, I heard they’re on Episode 7 or something in the writers room, and I was like, “Can I read one? Can I?” You know, I also want to let them do whatever they want to do. They have my full trust.

The reason why so many episodes are written in advance is because it gives production more flexibility to film out of order, or to adjust things as time goes by (that does happen with shows here and there). A mid-August start to production doesn’t bode particularly well for the show premiering this year; there’s a pretty good chance that we will be forced to wait until early 2023 in order to see what’s next.

In all honesty, this isn’t something that we’d even be all that upset about, all things considered. While it would be great to have new episodes as soon as humanly possible, the most important thing is just that the show lives up to the hype and delivers some awesome and compelling stories.

