Why did Paloma Aguilar leave Big Brother 24? Show explains

Why did Paloma Aguilar leave Big Brother 24? Entering the new episode tonight, we know this was a question many people had.

Ultimately, there has been a lot of confusion on social media for the past 24 hours, and we’ll reiterate what we’ve said in past episodes: It’s never a good idea to speculate about someone’s physical or mental health. It looked as though Paloma was struggling in her final days in the game, but that is all that was certain. The feeds went down late Wednesday evening, and it was clear around that time we’d be stuck waiting until tonight came around to get some answers.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Technically, it was not clear entering the episode tonight that Paloma was 100% gone, but it was easy to see the writing on the wall. The live feeds stopped focusing on her and beyond just that, houseguests were asking questions about her status. When those sort of things happen, it rarely bodes well for anyone.

We will have more updates on all of this entering tonight’s episode; be sure to refresh the page for more. We’re also expecting further information on what a potential exit for Paloma means for the rest of the week, given that she was involved in the Backstage twist. Will the current nominees of Taylor and Terrance end up safe? How will things go from there?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother 24 right now

What did you expect to hear on Paloma Aguilar entering tonight’s Big Brother 24 episode?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments. Once you do just that, remember to also come back to ensure that you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







