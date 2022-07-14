Magnum PI season 5: What to expect when filming begins

When is production going to kick off for Magnum PI season 5? There is no official date as of yet; however, most early indicators suggest that you will be seeing the cast head back to Hawaii at some point in September. This allows them to enjoy the rest of their summer, and then touch down to begin work for what looks to be a 2023 premiere.

In general, we expect that there won’t be too many details shared right away on the new season … but is there anything that you can expect or hope for? We can think of at least a few different things.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Cast reunion – We’d be shocked if there isn’t some sort of photos or videos of this online shortly after production begins. Given that season 5 is in existence largely because of the fans, we imagine that there will be a lot of paying things forward over the course of the year … at least so long as spoilers are not involved.

Premiere title – Like we just said, as long as it’s not a spoiler! This is something that has been shared in the past.

News on a guest star or two – One of the things that the writers did establish over on CBS was a great bench of recurring players over time. We tend to think that this will be the case here, as well.

Official NBC content? – We could see a promotional image or two, or maybe a behind-the-scenes message from the cast. They probably won’t show off too much until closer to the premiere, but like we’ve said in the past, they’ve done a lot in order to acquire Magnum PI. We tend to think they’ll want to spread the word that it has a new home.

Of course, as the show gets further into filming we expect some more teases — for now, this is just what we are anticipating from the very beginning.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Magnum PI right now, including more premiere date possibilities

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Magnum PI season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss any of those. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







