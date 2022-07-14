FBI: International season 2 spoilers: Eva-Jane Willis joins cast!

While you await the FBI: International season 2 premiere on CBS this September, know that we’ve got a new addition!

According to a new report from TVLine, Eva-Jane Willis has signed to be a major part of the upcoming season. As for who she will be playing, her role is that of Europol agent Megan “Smitty” Garretson, described as a “street-wise Europol agent with an extensive undercover background who is embedded with The Fly Team and liaises with each host country they inhabit.”

As so many predicted following the events of the season 1 finale, Christiane Paul (Jaeger) will not be back as a series regular. That meant there was a hole to fill within the world of the show, and that got us to where we are right now with this new arrival. We tend to imagine that we will meet Smitty pretty early on in season 2, and then learn progressively more about her as the story progresses from there.

It is fairly commonplace for shows within the Dick Wolf universe to undergo casting changes over the course of time. These are demanding shows, and over time it makes sense for actors to want to move on and try some other things. Just in the past couple of years we’ve seen a number of departures from FBI: Most Wanted. Meanwhile, we saw a couple of series regulars depart Chicago Med prior to this past season while Jesse Spencer said goodbye to his role on Chicago Fire. We imagine that there are going to be some other changes we hear about over time, so we’re going to go ahead and keep our eyes peeled for some of that.

Hopefully, CBS will release some sort of preview for season 2 of International by around the end of August. Fingers crossed!

