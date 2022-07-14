The Resident season 6: Kaley Ronayne (Cade) to be series regular

We’ve been waiting for this news for a long time, and it’s now official: Cade is still around on The Resident season 6.

According to a new report from TVLine, Kaley Ronayne has been officially promoted to series regular for the upcoming season premiering this fall. She struck up a connection with Conrad during her time at Chastain and through that, he encouraged her to open up more. We eventually learned more about what happened in her past with the mob and with her father, and the finale concluded in a way where Matt Czuchry’s character could end up being with her down the road.

However, such a thing is not 100% guaranteed on that subject. The writers left Conrad’s future very much ambiguous, with both Cade and then also Billie emerging as possible suitors over the course of it. We do think that there are going to be some hard decisions that he has to make moving forward, and we’ve personally felt for a while that he will probably choose Billie. So what does that mean for Cade? She’d still at least have a story on the show thanks to this promotion, and we do hope that she eventually finds happiness.

The reason why this news was so expected was because of the recent promotion of Andrew McCarthy, who plays Cade’s father Dr. Ian Sullivan. It would have made little sense to keep around if you were writing out his daughter, who appeared first. Through a good chunk of his time in season 5, the bulk of Ian’s story related to Cade and the relationship the two had over the years. He was not a very present father, with the majority of his focus going to his own achievements.

What do you most want to see from Cade on The Resident season 6?

