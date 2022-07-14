FBoy Island season 3: Is it renewed or canceled over at HBO Max?

Following the big season 2 premiere today, can you expect an FBoy Island season 3 renewal. Or, are we now at the end of the road?

The first thing we should point out here is where things stand for the time being, and that is that nothing has been 100% decided. The new season just came out! This something that the streaming service will spend a good bit of time working to figure out. They’ll gauge not just total viewership, but how many people are going to watch from start to finish.

For the time being, though, we’re pretty darn confident that the show is going to be coming back. This is a perfect summer show for HBO Max in that it’s cheesy, full of drama, and it actually has a new angle on the whole dating show. There aren’t a lot of romance-themed shows that have done rather well outside of The Bachelor, but this one has managed to find an audience and, all things considered given the format, different reviews.

With all of this in mind, the easy prediction to make is that season 3 of FBoy Island will probably come out at some point next year, and there will be a new cast of three women plus a number of guys who may or may not have good intentions at heart. Nikki Glaser is the perfect host, and we don’t think anything will change when it comes to the setting.

The only thing that we do debate is whether or not it’s a good move to release all of these episodes at once. From our vantage point, it’s a little more valuable to give viewers something to talk about for a larger period of time; there are a ton of people who will have watched season 2 from start to finish by the time we get to the end of Sunday.

What do you think: Should we get an FBoy Island season 3 on HBO Max?

