Good Trouble season 4 episode 12 spoilers: The vote ahead

Next week, Good Trouble season 4 episode 12 is going to air on Freeform, and this is one titled “Pick a Side, Pick a Fight.” So what are we going to see from start to finish here?

This episode is going to revolve around a number of things from start to finish. Davia is planning ahead to her future, Mariana is going to be involved in some important career decisions, and of course there will be some relationship drama from top to bottom. We are a few episodes into the season and with that in mind, can you really be shocked that the story is going to evolve further?

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Be sure to check out the full Good Trouble season 4 episode 12 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

The FCG’s vote on who will lead their team. Davia settles into an academic rhythm with Elliot. Malika tries to get her boss on board with her Women’s Center and argues with Angelica. Dennis struggles with exposing Ryan to The Coterie.

At this point, we do think the show has found a good rhythm for itself in a most-Callie world, and a lot of that is due to it feeling like a true ensemble. We do think that in due time, there are going to be a lot of different surprises still for all of these characters, and we’re still confident that the finale is going to build up towards something big. As for what that something is we’re taking a careful wait-and-see approach, especially since there is no word yet as to whether or not a season 5 is going to happen. We just hope that this is something decided upon before we get to the finale.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Good Trouble right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Good Trouble season 4 episode 12?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back around for some other updates. (Photo: Freeform.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







