NCIS season 20 filming underway, Wilmer Valderrama confirms

For everyone out there stoked for NCIS season 20 to arrive, we’re officially another step closer today! Filming is underway for the latest batch of episodes, and we hope that there will be some good stuff between now and when the series returns on September 19.

In a new post on Twitter, the official account for the CBS show indicated that they are fully back to work on more episodes; this message was re-posted by Wilmer Valderrama on his Instagram Stories (see below), and we’re confident more good stuff will be coming before long.

For those who have not heard, the NCIS premiere is almost sure to pick up immediately after the events of the season 19 finale. In there, we saw Alden Parker getting out of town with the help of his ex Vivian. However, it turns out that Vivian is working for someone else, potentially the big bad the Raven. With that in mind, the team may need to pull out all the stops to rescue him.

Can we also just say here that we’re thrilled Wilmer is back for more as Nick Torres? We know that he has some other irons in the fire including a Zorro project with Disney, so we did have some concerns that he would not be able to stick around on this show. We’re happy that those are squelched, at least for the time being. We can always revisit the subject of his schedule at a later time.

