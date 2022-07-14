The Bear renewed for season 2 over at FX, Hulu

We don’t think this will come as a huge surprise, but one of the biggest surprise hits of the year in The Bear is officially coming back!

In a statement today confirming the news, here is what FX entertainment president Eric Schrier had to say on the subject:

“The Bear has exceeded our wildest creative, critical and commercial expectations … We deeply appreciate the brilliant work led by creator and co-showrunner Christopher Storer and co-showrunner Joanna Calo. Jeremy Allen White’s lead performance is spectacular, as are those of his co-stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce and Liza Colón-Zayas. We can’t wait to get to work on Season 2.”

Obviously, we’re hoping already that a season 2 will come out at some point in 2023, and we’re looking forward to having more discussion about it then. (The first eight episodes debuted exclusively on Hulu last month all at once.)

Will Jeremy Allen White be an Emmy contender?

That is definitely something we’re wondering about right now. The reason why he wasn’t nominated for season 1 is because it simply wasn’t eligible due to it premiering past the cut-off day; it will be eligible, however, for season 2 and he’s a good darkhorse contender. We knew that he was capable of something like this after what we saw from him in Shameless, and it’s really a thrill to see him come into his own here. We know just how much training he underwent to be believable on this show; it wasn’t just an instance of him taking a couple of cooking classes.

Let’s also hope, for the record, that this renewal helps FX and Hulu market the show even further. Most of the promotion for season 1, save for a brief promo tour at the start, has come courtesy of word of mouth and people talking about it after the fact.

