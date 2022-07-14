Dancing with the Stars 31: Alfonso Ribeiro, Tyra Banks to co-host

Today, Disney+ finally made their plans clear when it comes to Dancing with the Stars season 31, including a chance at host.

We know that there has been speculation for a long time on the status of Tyra Banks (who has been host and executive producer for the past two years), and it is now confirmed that she is staying put. She will be joined this season by former contestant and America’s Funniest Home Videos host Alfonso Ribeiro. Ironically, Tom Bergeron previously used to host both AFV and Dancing with the Stars, so there is a bizarre synergy here.

Getting someone like Alfonso on board is probably a good thing overall, given his ability to be off-the-cuff and embrace fun, silly moments. We also think that some of the issues around Tyra’s previous seasons were attached to decisions made by the previous showrunning regime; with Conrad Green now on board the show, a few different things could change.

In a statement, here is what Ribeiro had to say:

“Dancing with the Stars has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I am ecstatic to officially re-join this tight-knit family as co-host … Tyra and I have a longstanding friendship that I hope will resonate with all of the fans at home as we kick off this new season on Disney+.”

Meanwhile, here is some of what Banks had to say:

“I’ve known Alfonso since I was 19 years old, and he always puts a smile on my face whenever I see him. Having such a fun-loving, longtime friend as co-host warms my heart. Plus, he’s won the competition before, so he knows exactly what the stars are going through. Bantering back and forth with him live is going to be so much fun!”

Dancing with the Stars season 31 is set to premiere on ABC at some point this fall.

