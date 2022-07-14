Criminal Minds season 16: Paget Brewster, cast react to revival

There is so much to be excited about if you are a Criminal Minds fan right now — the show is coming back!

Yesterday, it was confirmed that we are getting a 10-episode revival on Paramount+ featuring much of the season 15 cast — basically, everyone other than Daniel Henney and Matthew Gray Gubler. Paget Brewster is of course one of the familiar faces returning, and we hope that this means more of Emily Prentiss leading the team. She was great in the role after she officially took it over!

Check out our review of the Criminal Minds season 15 finale now! At the time, we thought it was the series finale. Now, not so much! Check that out and once you do, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for even more TV updates.

So what does Paget have to say about being back in action? Just take a look at her messages below! Not only does she confirm that she will return, but that she’s gotten the OK to keep her gray hair. If you have been following her online, then you’ll know that she has been an advocate for celebrating her hair and not dyeing it for new roles. Hooray for her!

Beyond Paget’s reaction, be sure to also look below to see what Aisha Tyler had to say about the return, plus a recent BTS photo from Joe Mantegna. It was earlier this week that he fueled speculation that the revival was official by showing a photo of himself doing an “inspection” for an upcoming project. Isn’t it nice to still see so many cast members happy to be back after so many years? It really speaks to the family atmosphere that was formed doing Criminal Minds over the course of so many years.

Filming for the revival will officially kick off later this summer; hopefully, we’ll get premiere-date news in the coming months.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Criminal Minds right now

What are you most excited to see when it comes to Criminal Minds season 16?

Share right now in the comments! After you do that, come back to get some more updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Paramount+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







