Is The Boys new this week on Amazon Prime? Season 4 hopes

Is The Boys new this week on Amazon Prime? Are we going to be diving further into the world of Homelander and some of the other Supes?

With the way that last week’s episode concluded, it goes without saying that we’d want more of the show almost immediately. Unfortunately, that’s not going to happen. There is no new episode this week and instead, we are at the beginning of what is sure to be a LONG hiatus. We know that there’s a season 4, but it hasn’t even started production yet!

Check out our full The Boys season 3 finale review! If you look below, you can see our thoughts on everything that transpired, plus where we could go from here. After you watch, be sure also to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more of the show as we move forward.

Based on some early indications, it does seem like filming for the series is going to be starting off in August, and knowing the long post-production process that comes with a show like this (so many special effects!), we don’t anticipate it being back until either late 2023 or early 2024. While you wait, we know that you’ll be getting a spin-off show in The Boys: Varsity. Some things introduced in season 3 could play out there, whereas some things from Varsity will continue into season 4. That seems to be how both shows will be connected.

Of course, with The Boys proper there are three big questions on our mind…

1. Are we going to see Billy Butcher die due to his 24-hour V usage?

2. Is Homelander going to send Ryan down a terrible path?

3. What is going to happen now that Victoria Neuman is a Vice Presidential candidate?

We know that there are more stories going on beyond this, but these are the three that are most on our mind … at least for the time being.

What do you most want to see on The Boys season 4?

Are you bummed the show is over for now? Share right away in the comments, and come back around for other updates! (Photo: Amazon.)

