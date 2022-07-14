Ted Lasso season 3: Hannah Waddingham on possible end date

Is Ted Lasso season 3 going to be the final one? This is a question that we’ve pondered over a number of times over the past few weeks.

At the time of this writing, nothing is still 100% confirmed on this; however, the more that we hear from the cast, the more we think this is it. Or, at the very least, it is it for now. When asked if this would be the final season to Variety, here is what Rebecca herself in Hannah Waddingham had to say after her Emmy nomination this week:

Seemingly so. I asked Mr. Bossman Sudekis himself and he was like “Yeah, I think so. For now.” It is how he envisaged it. And as much as we are all desperately sad about that, you have to respect the creator of the show that has said “No, it has a beginning, a middle and an end.” And we all have to just be grateful for the ride because I know none of us will ever forget it. If more comes from it, then I’m in. But if it doesn’t, then it will be a magical four or five years of my life.

The latter sentences there are what matters the most to us, mostly in that there’s always a great chance that this series comes back in two or three years. We think there would be a TON of people out there who would love this and welcome it with open arms.

At the same time, we also have so much respect for Sudeikis realizing that this show doesn’t need to continue forever in order for it to be beloved. The original, British version of The Office only ran for a couple of seasons. Heck, a lot of fantastic UK shows tend to have shorter runs like this. There’s more of a sensibility over there that you tell your story and move on; while we’d love more of Ted and AFC Richmond, we wouldn’t want it at the expense of the overall quality.

For now, we are expecting season 3 to arrive on Apple TV+ at some point in the fall.

Are you prepared for Ted Lasso season 3 to be the end of the road?

