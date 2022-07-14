Euphoria season 3: Sydney Sweeney hints at start of filming

We know that Euphoria season 3 is going to be happening eventually, even though the premiere date may not be until 2024.

Why the long wait? A lot of that is tied to how long it takes to get the story together — and then also the busy schedules for some of the cast. Take, for example, Sydney Sweeney. We know that she’s got Madame Web on the docket in addition to some other things, and that could mean it takes a little bit of time for things to get going.

Speaking to Variety about her two nominations (one for Euphoria and one for The White Lotus), she did note that the Euphoria cast could be getting back together before TOO long:

We will all be getting back together soon. I don’t know if I can actually say when, but soon. I’ve fallen in love with Cassie, and she’s on such a crazy roller coaster. I selfishly hope that she might still be on the ride, it’s really fun for me to be able to stretch my legs and challenge myself in that way. But I believe and trust Sam [Levinson] and what he does with these characters in the story. So I’m just excited to see what’s next.

Of course, “soon” is a relative term — that could mean later this year, or even early 2023. We know that this show takes a good while to put together and when it is filming, it is often done in a super-secretive way. What we’re trying to say here is pretty simple: Don’t be shocked if you don’t hear a lot about production while it is actually happening. There’s not a lot of incentive for the people involved to give much away, and we also know that secrecy is something that HBO fundamentally prefers.

