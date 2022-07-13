The Bachelorette episode 2 spoilers: Zero-G & a swimsuit pageant

Monday night is going to feature The Bachelorette episode 2 for Gabby and Rachel — want to know more about it in advance? Just like you would imagine, there will be some drama, but also romance in the form of some early dates!

Just in case you’re wondering what the format is going to be here, this is how things are tentatively going to work. During this episode, you are going to see both Gabby and Rachel have an individual one-on-one date with one of the guys. From there, they will take part in a group date together! Take a look at the synopsis below for some other details:

“1902” – Following last week’s shocking canceled rose ceremony, Gabby and Rachel surprise the 29 men left at the mansion by daring them to compete in a swimsuit pageant in order to earn one of six spots at the group date after-party. The next morning, Rachel takes off for her first one-on-one with a once-in-a-lifetime Zero-G Experience, followed by a surprise musical performance by Ashley Cooke and Brett Young. Then, after a helicopter ride above Los Angeles and a steamy hot tub session, Gabby begins to let her walls down during her own one-on-one. Back at the mansion, when bold assumptions are revealed at the cocktail party, Rachel and Gabby continue to prove to the men that they are in control of their own journeys on an all-new episode of the “The Bachelorette” airing MONDAY, JULY 18 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DLS) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Where things will get interesting this season is that ultimately, Gabby and Rachel will have less time with the individual guys than any other lead ever. Basically, they won’t seemingly have as many one-on-one dates because they have to share them, and they’ll be together on some of the group dates. Will this make it harder to find the right person? Or, will that be offset by having such a close friend to talk to along the way? Time will tell…

