Severance season 2 premiere date: Show EP on story progress

If you were hoping for a Severance season 2 premiere date at any point in the near future, go ahead and be disappointed. This is not something that Apple TV+ is interested in rushing, and the folks behind the scenes feel the same way.

After all, they really should when you consider the show’s runaway success at the moment! The first season developed a diehard following over time, and the series went from being a total unknown to one of TV’s most fascinating watches. Apple took a huge gamble on this story and it paid off, both in terms of viewers and a whole host of Emmy nominations.

So where are the parties right now in development of season 2? Speaking in a new interview with Deadline after the Emmy nominations, creator Dan Erickson had the following to say:

“It’s not really a straight line process, and it never was with this show. [Director-EP] Ben [Stiller] is very involved with the creation of the story, which is the same as how it was in Season 1 … It was always about this sort of weird alchemy of his ideas and my ideas, and filtering those through each other until we get something that we both agree feels right. So, it’s a really in-depth process, but a joyful process, and that’s what we’re doing right now.”

With this process in mind, our hope is that filming can begin later this year, and that will set the stage for a premiere at some point in 2023. Severance would need to be back before June to be eligible for the 2023 Emmys and while we’d love to see that, there really can’t be any pressure. It’s better to just enjoy the show whenever we get it.

