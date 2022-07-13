Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date: The waiting game at Amazon

Another few days pass by, and it’s quiet on the Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date front. Why in the world is that?

At a certain point, it’s easy to just look in the direction of Amazon and wonder what in the world they are doing to a potentially huge property. This is one that generated a lot of attention for the first two seasons, plus had a fantastic lead in John Krasinski who has fans all over the globe. We know that he is locked in for two more seasons and after that, we know that there are discussions about a spin-off featuring Michael Pena. It makes sense to start to push things forward, especially since season 3 is coming this year.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

While we’ve questioned the lack of Jack Ryan news for weeks on end here, we’ll at least say this: There is a reason for the radio silence this week. The folks at Amazon recognize that the past 48 hours have been entirely devoted to Emmy nominations and reactions and before that, they were focused on the season 3 finale of The Boys. They don’t want any of this stuff to get lost in the shuffle. There needs to be space for the show to get a little bit of the spotlight, and the earliest that could happen is later this week or early next.

If we don’t get season 3 news at that point, we could be stuck waiting until August. We have a hard time imagining that Amazon will want to release some big news on the show opposite San Diego Comic-Con when that happens next week; once again, it will easily find itself buried with so many other headlines out there. (Amazon will be at SDCC, but not to promote this show.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Jack Ryan

What do you most want to see when it comes to Jack Ryan season 3?

When do you think we’ll actually learn the premiere date? Share some of your thoughts on all of this below! Once you do just that, come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: Amazon.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







