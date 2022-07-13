Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Taylor campaigns (day 8)

We’re happy to kick off this edition of Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers with a reminder that Taylor isn’t giving up.

Let’s start by giving her all of the credit in the world. Even though she’s been treated terribly by a number of houseguests this season, this is someone who is still trying her hardest to stay in the house — and even protect her fellow nominee in Terrance as well. She understands the importance of the two staying in the game, but also realizes that there’s probably a twist that represents her only way out of this situation.

Do we think Taylor’s plan is going to work? Unfortunately, no. So much of her campaign is based on the premise that Brittany could end up being the third nominee because of the Backstage twist, but that’s almost certainly not going to happen. She’s probably going to be the person saved by America over either Alyssa or Paloma. We’re speculating here, but we tend to think that either Alyssa or Paloma will end up on the block because of a competition tomorrow night or some other sort of vote.

Could either one of them go over Taylor? It’s tough since they have a lot of allies; if Taylor had time to campaign against Paloma, there would at least be an argument since she has been so erratic as of late and we already get the sense that people are tired of her. Unfortunately, time is not on her side and she doesn’t have the foresight of knowing about the public vote. At least she recognizes that Brittany doesn’t have the trust of everyone in the house.

Terrance’s alliance

Another story to watch right now is Terrance trying to get something together with the older players, as he recognizes fully that they are often picked off. (It’s hilarious to see Michael thought of as older, even though he’s still in his twenties.) There is no super-solid alliance yet in our opinion of more than just a few people, so there could be something here.

