The Boys season 4: The first big news we expect to see

We know that The Boys season 4 is coming to Amazon and with that, there’s sure to be some crazy stuff. Yet, what sort of crazy stuff remains very much to be seen.

For season 2, we had the introduction of a big character in Stormfront. Meanwhile, in season 3 we had Jensen Ackles coming on board as Soldier Boy. While the door remains open for him to come back, it doesn’t feel like that’s going to happen right away. With that in mind, it feels like we could see another big character next season.

Watch our full review for The Boys season 3 finale right now! In it, you can see our thoughts on all of the most surprising moments. After you do that, be sure also to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other TV news — and we’ll of course be back to discuss season 4.

So who could this character be? There are a myriad of different possibilities out there, and so much of it depends on the direction that Eric Kripke and company could take the series the rest of the way. There’s a case to be made for another powerful Supe to enter the equation as a foil / rival for Homelander, but we wouldn’t be shocked if they brought on board another formidable person without powers.

We should note that season 3 of The Boys was nothing short of outstanding, but there is one major critique we’ve got for most of it: There were too many people were powers. Some of this is already taken care of with Butcher and Hughie no longer being on the 24-hour Compound V. Beyond that, it’d be interesting to see more powerless individuals come on board. It makes the Supes stand out more, and this is a big part of what was special in the early going.

Related – Be sure to get some more information when it comes to The Boys right now

What are you most hoping to check out over the course of The Boys season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Amazon.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







