Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, July 13?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC, alongside both Chicago Fire and Chicago PD? Are we finally done with the long hiatus?

If you continue to want more of all three of these shows, of course you are not alone in that — we just wish that we had some better news to hand over to you. There still isn’t any new content on the air tonight for any of these shows, and we still have a little bit more than two months to wait!

If there is something positive that we can share here, it’s that we will be getting some more news from the entire One Chicago world sooner rather than later. All three of these series should start production shortly! We could even have news about filming and/or casting over the next couple of weeks. We imagine that the first order of business for these shows will be resolving some of the cliffhangers, especially for Chicago Med and Fire since they ended in some super-dramatic ways.

Beyond all of this, though, we of course wonder about crossover possibilities — how can we not? Just remember for a moment here that Law & Order will be doing potentially a three-part crossover at some point early on in the season, and we wonder if the Chicago universe will do something similar. The last time that the three shows had a big event prior to the start of the global health crisis, it was in the early going — a move clearly designed with scheduling in mind. It’s harder to do these events potentially in the winter with bad weather and less daylight. Let’s hope we get something more on this front soon, especially since crossovers are a part of the bread and butter of this world.

Do you want to see Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD do a big crossover early on this season?

Are you sad that there are no new episodes tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

