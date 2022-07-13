Solar Opposites season 4: Is it renewed? Premiere date hopes

Following the launch of season 3, can you expect a Solar Opposites season 4 at Hulu — and when could it premiere?

Just like you would imagine, of course we’ve got a handful of different things to get into here … but let’s start off with a reminder that more is in fact coming. Back in 2021, the streaming service confirmed that there would be a season 4 coming for the animated comedy. In doing that, they gave the creative team an incredible vote of confidence, plus a chance to really build up some great stuff down the road.

The strength of Solar Opposites comes down to two different things: Its humor and its characters. It can be fundamentally challenging for an animated comedy to bring something different to the table at this point and yet, the producers have found a style and tone where they can do just that.

So when is season 4 going to premiere? It won’t be for a good while. What we’ve seen from Hulu so far is that they are keen to hand out one batch of episodes a year, which means that summer 2023 is most likely when you are going to see it back again. One of the other things we’re going to be curious about over the next few months is whether or not Hulu goes ahead and orders a season 5. It benefits animated shows greatly to have a long lead-up time, mostly because of how long it takes in order to properly perfect the animation. It’s one of the reasons why shows like The Simpsons and Family Guy have gotten these early renewals for years.

With the premise of Solar Opposites being what it is, plus the show’s overall level of comedy, it is easy to envision it being around for a rather long time still.

