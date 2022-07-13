Euphoria season 3: Zendaya hopes to direct an episode!

We recognize fully that we’re going to be waiting for a long time in order to see Euphoria season 3 on HBO. However, it’s nice to get little teases here and there on what could be coming … or even who could be directing.

It’s already clear that Zendaya can do just about anything she puts her mind to with this show. She just got nominated for another Emmy for her role of Rue, and she’s also become the youngest-ever producer to be nominated in the Drama Series category. How about she go ahead and add director to her list of credits as well?

In a new interview with Vogue Italia, Zendaya revealed that she was actually supposed to direct an episode of season 2, but the plans changed once it became apparent that she’d need to act in it, as well. She claims that she wants to have time to do it “the right way,” which is understandable given that directing an episode of Euphoria is not anywhere similar to directing almost any other show under the sun. There is so much that goes into it when it comes to creating the right visual style and making sure there is an awesome amount of creative substance from start to finish.

We’ll have to wait and see if Zendaya gets this opportunity moving into season 3. What we can say, at least for now, is that production is most likely not happening until next year as the cast and crew work on other things. There are no indications that we’ll see the show back until late 2023 or early 2024, and we think that the latter is going to be the more likely of the two.

What do you most want to see from Zendaya as we inch closer to Euphoria season 3?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for even more insight that you will not want to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

