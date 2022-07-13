Westworld season 5: HBO boss talks renewal possibilities

Will there be a Westworld season 5 over at HBO? We know that we’re only a few episodes into season 4, but why not continue to look ahead here?

The great news is, of course, the idea that season 4 wasn’t promoted as the final one. Because this show has been an enormous hit on the network in the past, we want to imagine that they will give it a proper send-off whenever it ends. The only concern we have at present is that HBO technically has a new parent company in Warner Bros. Discovery, one that has canceled plenty of shows so far and also seems to be cutting costs. Westworld is not a cheap show to make, and it has been ambitious in scope from day one.

Speaking in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, HBO programming head Casey Bloys made it clear that for now, he is in no hurry to announce something more. To be specific, a lot could be dependent on viewership:

Like with any show, we’ll see how it does. We haven’t talked to [Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy] about ideas for a season five but we’re only three episodes into season four and we’ll see how it goes. No decisions have been made.

We have heard some quotes in the past couple of weeks, including from Ed Harris, suggesting that there could be a plan for season 5 in some shape or form already. It may not be solidified, but we tend to think that creatively there’s at least one more year in the tank. We know that Nolan and Joy are actually contracted for two more seasons, but that doesn’t mean that both of those end up getting made. Renewing shows can be a complicated process, especially when this much money from top to bottom is involved.

Do you think we’re going to gest a Westworld season 5 at HBO?

Or, do you think it is more likely that season 4 will be the final one? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, come back to get some other insight that 100% you do not want to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

