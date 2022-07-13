Ms. Marvel season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Disney+?

Following today’s big finale, can you expect a Ms. Marvel season 2 renewal over at Disney+? Or, is this going to be the end of the road?

With a number of streaming shows, the future is often a little unclear — and that is even more so for ones that are a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The good news here is that we know there’s going to be more of Kamala Khan down the road. After all, she is going to be appearing in The Marvels down the road! This show will carry over to that, and it could be really fun getting to see her more alongside Captain Marvel — just consider all of the hero worship here.

The mystery here is going to be what is coming up after we get to the other side of this movie. Are we going to have a chance to a season 2 at that point? So much of that is going to be based on what Disney and Marvel want from this character.

We know that a lot of people prefer the power and spectacle of some of the big-budget movies but personally, we do really like the sort of stories that can be told on the streaming platform. The thing that we’d most like to see is more of a consistent villain from start to finish. It’s not something that the first season didn’t have so much, though we understand it. The goal there was to largely establish Kamala’s origin story and explain how her powers came to be. In that sense, mission accomplished.

So while we can’t promise a whole lot more when it comes to Ms. Marvel on Disney+, we’re at least happy to walk away from this show knowing that there is a reasonably good chance we can see something more down the road.

Do you want to see a Ms. Marvel season 2 renewal at Disney+ down the road?

