America’s Got Talent: Wyn Starks performs ‘Who I Am’ original song

We knew at the end of tonight’s America’s Got Talent that there wouldn’t be a Golden Buzzer. Yet, we still got to meet Wyn Starks.

There were a couple of things that we knew in advance of his performance — he was a singer, and he’s also been doing this for a good while. He’s someone who came into this audition prepared to blow a lot of people away. Given that he performed at the end of the show, we were pretty darn confident that he’d kill this — this is not the sort of show that puts terrible acts at the very end.

In his pre-show interview with Terry, Wyn noted that it was fear that kept him from going on the stage for a long time. This was a chance to really get out there and shake some of that off. He has gone through a lot, including the recent loss of his twin brother.

Rather than go in there performing a cover, Wyn chose to do an original in “Who I Am.” There was a LOT of emotional put into every note, but also a voice that was simply sublime. He got the judges and the audience on board with the very first note. There was no doubt that he’d be moving on. It’s really hard to perform under these sort of circumstances: You know that this is one of the biggest opportunities you’ll ever have as an artist, and you are also trying to do something that transcends just delivering a song. You are honoring someone you loved and lost; this achieved that, and like Simon said, it could change his whole life.

You can check out the full video of Wyn’s audition below, just in case you feel like getting teared up whenever you are reading this piece.

