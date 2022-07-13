The Amazing Race Canada season 8 episode 3 preview: To Fernie!

Following what you saw tonight on CTV, are you curious to learn a little more about The Amazing Race Canada season 8 episode 3? You are not alone…

Tonight’s new episode was set in the city of Lethbridge, Alberta, and there were a number of pretty fun challenges — think everything from goats to virtual reality. Easily, we also had one of the most picturesque Pit Stops in the history of the show. It’s too bad that someone had to get some bad news at the end of the day here: Court & Ali were the last team to arrive.

Well, the good news for the two of them that they are not going home — this leg isn’t over yet! Court & Ali got a clue in the closing seconds, and the promo for episode 3 teased that we’re going to be heading to Fernie, British Columbia.

So what’s going to happen here? The thing we’re probably the most excited about is the task that causes all of them to become their own version of aerobics instructors. We embrace any task that takes the cheesy factor and pushes it to 11; also, this is easily better than some product placement for Subway that lasted a handful of minutes. In general, though, one of the best things about this season is that so much of the cast is likable. There isn’t any real drama so far and instead, we’re able to just take in the locations and get to know the teams better.

For the record, we personally prefer these non-elimination legs when they happen early in the season; we like to have as many competitors in there for as long as possible. It just means more unpredictability later on, and we also think some grace should be given to these people as they are growing accustomed to the race.

