The Blacklist season 10: Will Mierce Xiu return?

As you prepare for The Blacklist season 10, it’s fair to wonder how many familiar faces from the past will be coming back. From a Blacklister perspective, there could be many! A big part of the upcoming season seems to be a tribute to everything that we’ve seen already from this show over the years.

For the sake of this article, though, let’s ask one question in particular: Will Mierce Xiu be back in the world of the show? Is Reddington’s love interest for season 9 returning in some capacity?

Well, for the time being, nothing is 100% confirmed. In a new post on Twitter in response to a fan, Karina Arroyave (who plays the character) made it clear that she has “no idea what future” she has with the James Spader series at this point. This serves as a good reminder that right now, the producers are still very much in the planning stages of what lies ahead. Production hasn’t kicked off yet and even when it does, certain recurring characters may not find out about their return right away.

There are SO many questions right now in regards to season 10. Take, for example, if there will be any new series regulars after Laura Sohn and Amir Arison’s exits. Meanwhile, is this going to be the final season? Some of this stuff we expect news on shortly; everything else, however, could take a little while longer. That may even include a premiere date; for now, all we know is that the show is coming back in 2023.

