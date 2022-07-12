The Bachelorette ratings: Was Gabby and Rachel’s debut down?

There are a couple of reasons why ABC wanted both Gabby and Rachel as leads for The Bachelorette. One of them was likely in response to a lot of fans rooting for both of these women after Clayton Echard’s season. Another reason may have had a little bit to do with the ratings.

While the numbers for the past few seasons of the franchise were not terribly by any means, they also weren’t great. Even before the onset of the global health crisis, the show started to lose a little bit of its status as one of the biggest mainstream shows out there. It still has a passionate young audience and is extremely popular on social media, but it doesn’t take over the country as it once did a handful of years ago.

This decline was present in some ways with last night’s two-hour event, which generated a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic and also 2.7 million live viewers. These are declines from what we’ve seen from Katie Thurston and Michelle Young’s seasons of the show, but it’s fair to also remember that one of those came on in late spring/early summer and the other was in the fall. Both of them premiered in what is a much better window for television to succeed. There will also be people who watch the premiere after the fact or stream it.

So while the show may not be as much of a live institution as it was years ago, don’t look at declining ratings as a sign that it is in any danger. It was easily the most-watched show Monday night in the demo and so long as that is the case, it’s not going anywhere. It may just need to continue to find ways to build up buzz over time.

