Euphoria season 3 premiere date: Impact of Emmy nominations

Will a Euphoria season 3 premiere date be impacted by today’s Emmy nominations in some way? It’s a curious thing to consider.

The nominations for the HBO drama were stellar across the board — Zendaya got a nod as lead actress, but also become the youngest person ever to be nominated as a producer. Meanwhile, her co-star Sydney Sweeney scored an Emmy nomination as well for her role as Cassie — pretty deserved when you consider the chaos around her in season 2. (Sweeney also was nominated for her role on The White Lotus, for those curious.)

So what does all of this mean for season 3? There could be a push for the show to get on the air sooner, but we don’t think it will be so severe that HBO compromises the quality of the series. This is a challenging show to make for so many reasons — the production days are often long and intense, and there’s a lot of work in the thought-process stage since Sam Levinson comprises so much of the show’s vision. The planning out for a show like this is far from traditional.

The biggest reason why season 3 will not be rushed is something totally out of HBO’s control: The schedules of some of the cast. We know that Zendaya and Sweeney both have projects they are working on outside of Euphoria, and we don’t think everyone will even be available to start filming until next year. Zendaya liked a tweet in the past hinting that season 3 will not be coming until 2024 and for now, we tend to take her word on that. Wouldn’t she know about this better than anyone else?

What do you most want to see when it comes to Euphoria season 3?

Beyond just that, when do you think the show is going to premiere? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for more news that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

