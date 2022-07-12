Motherland: Fort Salem season 3 episode 5: The Council’s decision

Motherland: Fort Salem season 3 episode 5 is set to arrive on Freeform next week, and it appears already like there are huge choices at the heart of this story.

So what lies ahead here? Let’s just say that the fate of the Unit could be front and center based on some very key testimony. Will they be extradited back to America and if so, what are the ramifications of that? Much of the first part of this final season has led to this moment, and given that this is the final year for the show, we tend to imagine that the story is going to move quickly. It ultimately has to! There is so much ground to cover and really, only so much time to make it properly happen.

To get a few more details here on what you can expect to see, go ahead and check out the Motherland: Fort Salem season 3 episode 5 synopsis below:

The Council of the Great River convenes to hear the Unit’s testimony and decide whether to extradite them back to the U.S. Abigail attempts to convey the dangers of the Camarilla’s influence, and Tally ponders if the future is written in stone.

We understand why Tally would think about this, for the record — given that this is a show so much ridden in mysticism, why wouldn’t you question such things as fate? Doesn’t this just make a certain degree of sense? We still of course think that everyone has free will, mostly because otherwise you can descend into this pool of sadness and self-doubt where you just wonder what is the point of everything. This show needs a more exciting endgame than that.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Motherland: Fort Salem season 3 episode 5?

Is there any one event you are especially anticipating? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around — this is one of the better ways to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Freeform.)

