The Challenge USA episode 2 sneak peek: Who’s getting dizzy?

Are you ready to check out The Challenge USA episode 2 on CBS tomorrow night? We know there’s some really fun stuff around the corner here! This is an episode that will test a lot of the remaining contestants, and that will happen almost right away in both a physical and strategic sense.

Let’s start with the twist that was announced on this past episode: Everyone has to form new duos! It was just one week ago where the first teams were created, and nobody is going to be allowed to stay paired-up for long. It’s a smart twist to shake up alliances, given that it’s going to be easy to otherwise make it Survivor vs. Big Brother vs. Amazing Race vs. Love Island.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

The sneak peek below may not give away TOO many new duos, but it does give you a really good sense of some of the next challenge that lies ahead for everyone. Let’s just hope that none of these people are afraid of heights … or dangling above the water. We’ve also got a synopsis below with a few more details:

“Oh Say Can You See Tiffany” – The CBS reality titans take on their next challenge, “Yeah Buoy,” where they must gather letter pieces from a rotating buoy high in the sky and form as many words as possible. Meanwhile, a SURVIVOR legend looks to cement their dominance in the game, a crafty BIG BROTHER player is a little too popular with other Challengers, and two LOVE ISLAND exes must put their differences aside in order to win a challenge, on MTV presents THE CHALLENGE: USA, Wednesday, July 13 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. TJ Lavin is the host.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Challenge right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Challenge USA episode 2 on CBS tomorrow night?

Who are you rooting for at this point? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — that is the #1 way to make sure you are up-to-date on all things pertaining to the show. (Photo: CBS.)

Can I get a yeahhh buoooyyy?! 📣 See which team will secure the W in this week's challenge when a BRAND NEW episode of #TheChallengeUSA airs TOMORROW at 9p on @CBS! 📺 pic.twitter.com/aob8xTJG3J — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) July 12, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







