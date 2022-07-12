The Morning Show season 3 premiere date: Impact of Emmy nod

Today, the news came out that The Morning Show got a substantial Primetime Emmy nomination courtesy of Reese Witherspoon and Billy Crudup! This is easily the sort of thing that makes you more excited for what is going to be coming up next.

Unfortunately, herein lies the bad news: We may be waiting for a good while still in order to learn more about season 3! We’ve yet to hear anything suggesting that production is right around the corner, even if it would be nice to get a little more insight on that soon. We don’t get a sense that we’re going to see more Emmy nominations for this cast and crew in 2023, and that’s mostly an eligibility issue. The series would have to start filming and be released before June in order for that to happen, and it remains to be seen if all of that will be crammed in.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Will these Emmy nominations led to a speedier process over on Apple TV+? Probably not. The streaming service already had a long hiatus between season 1 and season 2 and it was able to manage that without a problem. We’d be a little bit more concerned if they lost a lot of momentum between those seasons and felt some inherent pressure to rush things along this time around.

From our vantage point, we’ll be happy if season 3 premieres in either late summer or early fall next year. We’re expecting the story for Bradley and many other characters to have a new theme or topic at the center of it; we don’t think that they will be looking anywhere near as closely at the global health crisis as what we just saw.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Morning Show right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Morning Show season 3?

Is there any one thing in particular you are looking forward to seeing? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss any of it the rest of the way. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







