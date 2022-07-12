The Chi season 5 episode 4 spoilers: Jemma, Jake stories & more

The Chi season 5 episode 4 is set to arrive on Showtime this weekend; why wait to get more news about it?

If you have been reading the site for the past little while, then you know already that the title for this episode is “On Me.” Over the course of it, relationships are going to be the key, and you’re going to see them play out in many different forms. For Emmett and Kiesha, that means watching two characters grow closer together. For others, however, it could mean hitting a breaking point. We’re not even at the midway point of the season and yet, there are some people angling closer to a big confrontation.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Want to get a handful of further details now all about what’s next? Then go ahead and check out the full The Chi season 5 episode 4 synopsis below:

Emmett helps Kiesha as she struggles with balancing motherhood and college. Trig and Shaad canvas the community. Jemma confronts Jake. Douda issues Tracy an ultimatum.

The Jemma – Jake confrontation should carry with it a good chunk of the episode’s emotional weight, but we hope that in general, we end up seeing a lot of fantastic stuff stemming from this story from start to finish that sets the stage for what is next. With Douda in particular, we tend to think that most of his goals won’t manifest themselves fully until closer to the end of the season. Of course, we’d like to see something happen for Emmett and Kiesha before then, but we honestly don’t mind that the writers are being so patient here. These two have been through a lot and with that in mind, it’s okay to be a little bit patient as we watch the story slowly develop.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Chi right now

What do you most want to see on The Chi season 5 episode 4 based on these details?

Be sure to share all of your thoughts in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates that you do not want to miss. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







