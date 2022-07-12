America’s Got Talent: Where is Howie Mandel in tonight’s episode?

Where is Howie Mandel during tonight’s America’s Got Talent episode? There is a legitimately good chance you’re wondering that while you watch.

The auditions tonight mark the second time that we’ve seen an extended absence from the longtime judge / comedian, as he was gone from an episode a little earlier this season, as well. At that time, the reasoning was that Howie was sick. Given that the show often airs auditions out of order from when they film, it’s possible that the same could be said for the acts that you see tonight, as well. How will be back judging down the road, so you don’t have anything to worry about with that. Remember that these auditions were filmed months ago, so he has had plenty of time to recover.

For the sake of tonight’s episode (or at least parts of it), you will see Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, and Heidi Klum man the fort on their own. They will render verdicts on the acts, and we’ll get commentary from Howie down the road on whoever advances. We’re sure that he will end up watching all the auditions he was not a part of, so there’s no real risk of him not knowing anything about them at all.

While Howie’s absence may be a bummer, it is hardly unheard-of for AGT to be missing one of their judges for an audition show. This is something that we’ve seen happen here and there over the years, and they are lucky to even have Cowell around given his hand/wrist injury that has caused him to wear a cast for the entirety of the auditions this year. Our hope for him is that when we get around to the live shows, he’ll have made a full recovery and be ready to move forward.

Related – Check out some more news on America’s Got Talent, including other insight on some of the acts featured tonight

Are you going to miss Howie Mandel as a part of tonight’s America’s Got Talent episode?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back to make 100% sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







