Yellowstone season 5: Will Emmy snubs have an impact?

Today the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards nominations were announced, and there was some bad news for Yellowstone fans. Despite a Screen Actors Guild Awards nomination and a pretty large marketing campaign, the Paramount Network series was snubbed in both the Drama Series and acting categories. This is after most experts predicted that Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, and the show itself would be in consideration.

So what happened here? We think a part of it comes down to TV Academy voters not necessarily understanding the appeal of the modern-day Western, and it is also a reminder that mainstream success does not equal nominations much of the time.

Want to make sure you don’t miss any upcoming Yellowstone video discussions? Then we suggest that you go ahead and SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube right now!

While Yellowstone may have virtually nothin in common with The Walking Dead, we do think the two shows do have something in common in terms of how they’re perceived here. Both really defined a certain era of TV, but that did not mean that critics or voters were altogether eager to honor them. Sometimes, it’s hard to figure out why. The biggest thing that worked against Yellowstone was simply the amount of high-quality television that exists all across the board right now. It may have gotten a nod if there were two more open slots.

So will this snub for season 4 make Paramount fight even harder for season 5? We could argue that it would but personally, that feels like a mistake. We would view the snub this time as a reminder that voters aren’t always going to understand your show. Sometimes, it’s better to just focus on pleasing your fans and not worry about anything else. Yellowstone will have a huge audience moving forward and nothing with these snubs will change that.

Related – Get some more news on Yellowstone season 5, including episode titles

Do you think the Emmy snubs will impact Yellowstone season 5 at all?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







