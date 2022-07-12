Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Will Emmy love impact it?

Coming on the heels of a flurry of Emmy nominations today, can we expect any big news regarding a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date?

At this point, it absolutely makes some sense to expect some further news and sooner rather than later. We’re talking here about a show that is hugely popular, plus one that should want to capitalize on the momentum it now has!

The first thing that we should say here, though, is that we don’t expect Apple TV+ to move the date around based solely on it getting 20 nominations today. They won’t feel any pressure to get it on the air earlier. Maybe this would be the case if we were talking about a lesser-known series, but we’re not here. Instead, we’re talking about an enormously popular hit with one of the biggest fan bases out there. We know that the plan was always to launch the new season in the fall, and that will likely remain unchanged.

If there is one thing that the Emmy nominations could change, it is how fast Apple wants to announce said premiere date. It makes sense to allow the nods to carry you through the next week or so, but we think entering the ceremony in September, you absolutely should want to give people a date to be thinking about. That would also spare much of the cast from being announced about it on the red carpet. This show has more Emmy love than any other comedy this year, though we hardly consider this a surprise.

Unfortunately, throughout all of this we’ll be facing the possibility that season 3 is going to be the final one. We certainly do not want that to be the case, but we already know that the show was planned out for three seasons from the start. It’s up to Jason Sudeikis if there will be more later on.

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date?

