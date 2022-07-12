NCIS: Hawaii season 2 spoilers: Good news for Lucy, Whistler fans

If you were out there hoping for great stuff from both Lucy and Whistler on NCIS: Hawaii season 2, there is some good evidence already you’ll get that.

Over the past few days there have been some sightings of the production hard at work on new episodes, and without giving anything away (also, we don’t share unauthorized set photos here on the site), Lucy and Whistler will have scenes together early on this season. Also, their relationship will continue to develop. After everything that Whistler did to try and win Lucy back at the end of season 1, the writers won’t be stepping away from that. There is so much more story that could be told here and we’re looking forward to watching that play out a little bit.

We think the two will be working to make their relationship work early on, but we shouldn’t expect it to always be easy. They have stressful jobs, and there are also some outside influences that could try to come into play. With this being said, we think the writers out there are very-much aware of how enthusiastic the “Kacy” fandom is. We tend to imagine that they will cultivate some stories that make a lot of people happy, while also giving the performers some really fun stuff to play.

Now, the hardest part here will be the waiting, given that NCIS: Hawaii does not premiere with season 2 until we get around to September 19. We do think we’ll get a few previews for what lies ahead by the time we get to the end of August, though we’re pretty cognizant that NCIS as a franchise doesn’t just hand out a lot of major teases on some of their storylines far in advance. They do like to keep you waiting much of the time.

What do you want to see from Lucy and Whistler moving into NCIS: Hawaii season 2?

